Meet MIM's MLC Candidate Mirza Rahmath Baig

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced Mirza Rahmath Baig as its MLC candidate for the biennial MLC election to the Hyderabad local bodies constituency to be held on March 13.

He was contested as an MLA in Rajendranagar where he got 46,547 (18.7%) votes and lost to the BRS (earlier TRS).

Rahmat Baig worked as a driver for party MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri and has been an ardent party worker in the Rajendranagar constituency since his childhood.

BRS had supported AIMIM candidate Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri in 2017 MLC elections and was declared unopposed. His term will end on May 1 this year.

Earlier in the day, BRS party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that his party would support AIMIM for the biennial MLC election to the Hyderabad local bodies constituency.

