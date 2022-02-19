Meet Junior KCR From Adilabad

A couple in Mukhra (K), a village in Echoda Mandal, has named their baby boy Chandrashekhar Rao in honour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Wagmare Bhagyasri, Chandrakanth's wife, recently gave birth to a baby boy. The parents named their kid Chandrashekhar Rao as a gesture of gratitude and affection towards the Chief Minister for ensuring the family's financial empowerment by gifting them three acres of land under the Dalit Basti scheme.

They claim that their family got benefits worth Rs Rs 22 lakh as a result of different schemes implemented by the Telangana State government.

Meanwhile, Gadge Meenakshi, the local sarpanch, presented the baby with many gifts including a cradle. To celebrate Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday, she did a yagam and ksheerabhisekam to flexi posters of him in agricultural fields. She noted that as a result of the State government's actions over the last seven years, many families have been financially empowered as well as socially developed.