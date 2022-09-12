Meet JEE Advanced 2022 Topper From Hyderabad

Students from Hyderabad ranked first in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results released on Sunday by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha, and Dheeraj Kurukunda placed second, fourth, and eighth in the entrance exam's Common Rank List (CRL). These students completed their intermediate at the Narayana Junior College, Madhapur campus.

RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone was the top CRL ranker in the entrance examination this year. He received 314 out of 360 points. Tanishka Kabra of the IIT Delhi zone had the highest CRL (16). She received 277 points out of 360. There were 1,60,038 students enrolled for the JEE Advanced 2022 and 1,55,538 who appeared, and 40,712 qualified . Candidates who have qualified may register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) until September 12 at 5 p.m.