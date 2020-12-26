Meet The Hyderabad Thief With Three Wives, Three Live in Partners

Hyderabad City Police arrested Mantri Shankar who is allegedly involved in more than 250 burglary cases and has been convicted 209 times by different courts. He was arrested along with three of his associates on Friday. A case has been filed in Begumpet police station and North Zone task force Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, SI Rajashekar Reddy, Srikanth, Parameswar arrested Mantri Shankar and his associates in Maharashtra. Police seized Rs 12 lakh cash, gold, vehicles and stolen goods from them.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said that Mantri Shankar, along with his associates Abdul Latif Khan (27), Mohd Majeed (23) and Mohd Imtiyaz (21), have been involved in six cases reported at various Hyderabad and Rachakonda police stations.

He said that, "Mantri Shankar has been detained four times under the PD Act, but he is still continuing his activities. He committed six offenses in Begumpet, Nallakunta, Kushaiguda and Vanasthalipuram police stations after coming out of jail 20 days ago.”

It is said that during the day time, Mantri Shankar would roam around and identify the locked houses. Police said that, "The gang would cut the iron grills from the window at night or break the lock using the instruments they carried and entered the house. The gang members would steal money and valuable items."

He is said to have three wives and six children and is also having an affair with three other women.