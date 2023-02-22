Meet First Transgender to Get Driving License, Loan in Karimnagar

Feb 22, 2023, 10:46 IST
For the first of its kind in the state, a transgender person was sanctioned a loan to establish a self employment unit under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Karimnagar district also stood first in giving driving license to a transgender. 

The district collector RV Karnan handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Ashadam Asha, a member from the scheduled caste community at a programme held at the Collectorate. 

Asha said that she has been facing shortage of finances and opted for a loan to upgrade her photo studio running by her. 

