Meet First Transgender to Get Driving License, Loan in Karimnagar

For the first of its kind in the state, a transgender person was sanctioned a loan to establish a self employment unit under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Karimnagar district also stood first in giving driving license to a transgender.

The district collector RV Karnan handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Ashadam Asha, a member from the scheduled caste community at a programme held at the Collectorate.

Asha said that she has been facing shortage of finances and opted for a loan to upgrade her photo studio running by her.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Khadeer's Custodial Death Case