In a tragic incident, a woman was brutually murdered by her nephew after she refused to have sex with him. According to the reports, the dead body of woman was found with several stab wounds and her throat was slit. The incident took place in Meerut.

Police said that they have arrested the 22-year-old youth who is studying B.Com final year for his heinous crime. It is said that the man allegedly demanded sexual favours from her and she reacted by slapping him. She further threatened to expose him. The man lost his temper and stabbed her.

Police station in-charge Rishipal Singh speaking to TOI said that, "The killer was identified from within the family. He was present during investigation and looked really nervous. He had fresh knife injury marks on his hands and chest which he could not explain properly."

He further added that, "When he was questioned firmly, he acknowledged his crime and the motive as well. Later, his crime was confirmed when we visited his house where he had taken bath soon after the act and even recovered the blood stained clothes. We also found blood clots in the bathroom."