Meerpet: Woman Who Conspired To Kill Paramour Along With Two Others Arrested

A woman and two of her accomplices were arrested on the charges of killing a man and making it look like an accident. According to the Meerpet police, the suspects were B Swetha Reddy (32), from Prashanthi Hills in Meerpet, K Ashok (28), the former vice-principal of a private junior college, and K Karthik (30), an electrician. Ashok and Karthik are from Andhra Pradesh. The deceased Yashma Kumar allegedly had an extramarital affair with Shwetha Reddy who is already married. Swetha Reddy and the victim Yashma Kumar became friends on Facebook in 2018. Yashma Kumar is a resident of Bagh Amberpet and was a photographer by profession. Yashma and Shweta became close and during the course of the relationship, they also communicated through video calls. Both of them also shared videos of obscene nature.

According to the police, "Shwetha and Yashma Kumar had an extramarital affair. The victim recorded the nude calls of her and later started pressurizing her to marry him or else would share the videos with her family members." Shweta Reddy who got scared of the consequences hatched a plot to eliminate Yashma Kumar with the help of Kongala Ashok, and Kothapally Karthik.

On May 4, Ashok and Karthik met at her house after which she called Yashma Kumar to her residence. When Yashma reached, the duo killed him with a hammer and left him on the road to make it look like an accident. Two days after the incident, Yashma Kumar died in hospital. Police registered a case and in their preliminary investigation, they checked the CCTV footage in which they found Karthik and Ashok killed Yashma Kumar and fled the spot.

Also Read: ​Twist In Nizamabad Gynec Doctor's Suspicious Death