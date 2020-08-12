HYDERABAD: Medtronic, a world-renowned manufacturer of medical spare parts has announced to invest 1,200 crore in Telangana for scaling up and expanding the current R&D centre in Hyderabad. This is the largest R&D center for Medtronic outside the United States. Medtronic to develop the current lab into a state-of-the-art engineering and innovation centre.

Omar Ishrak, the Medtronic's executive chairman had announced the company's investment in Telangana through a virtual meeting. He said that it was proud to be collaborating with the Telangana government, and become a part of the major investment in the country.



As part of the virtual meeting held on Tuesday, KTR explained the officials of Medtronic company about the various steps being taken by the Telangana government to promote the medical devices sector. Minister KTR expressed delight over the Medtronic Company choosing Hyderabad as the destination for their largest R&D center.

KTR briefed them on the programs undertaken over the past few years in the field of medical spare parts. With this investment, Minister KTR expressed a hope that Hyderabad will become a med-tech hub. Minister that with more investment, there will be an increase in employment opportunities in the state. He recalled congratulating Omar during his visit to the United States, when Omar was elected as company chairman.

The minister said that the Telangana government was committed to the development of the med-tech sector, as evidenced by the ongoing agreement with Medtronic. The Minister said that working with medical device companies is a positive sign in the global health sector. He expressed confidence that along with the creation of large scale jobs through this investment, more new investments would come in this sector.

