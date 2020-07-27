HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has allowed the media to cover the ongoing demolition works of the secretariat buildings. Roads and

buildings minister Prashanth Reddy said that the media will be allowed to cover the demolition works of the secretariat on Monday in the presence

of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

The state government has taken the decision as the High Court (HC) has directed it to grant permission to the media to cover the on-going

demolition of the secretariat buildings. The HC also ordered the government to allow the media to shoot the demolition works, by taking all the

precautionary measures at the demolition work area. The minister said that media persons along with the City Police Commissioner will start from

BRK Bhavan to the Secretariat at 4 pm today.

Secretariat demolition works started from the midnight of July 6 and was halted for a week as the HC ordered the government to stop the works.

Opposition parties have filed a petition in the Supreme Court to stop the demolition works. However, the SC ruled out the petition and said that

they cannot oppose the cabinet decision. A petition was also filed in the National Green Tribunal against the demolition of secretariat which also

ruled out the petition. After that, the state government resumed the demolition works.

Almost 90 per cent of the demolition works have already been completed and the total amount of debris (waste) is estimated to be around 4,500

lorries. Of this, 2,000 lorry trips have already cleared the debris from the area and the rest in progress.

Earlier, the state government barricaded the roads leading to the secretariat and restricted the entry of media and stopped them from covering

demolition activity. The government has deployed 2,000 policemen in the surroundings areas of the secretariat to restrict the public entry and had

also diverted the traffic.

VIL media private limited filed a public interest litigation seeking permission for the media to cover the ongoing demolition of secretariat buildings.

Responding to it, the HC ordered the government to allow the media to cover the demolition works.