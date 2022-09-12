Medchal:Three Killed After Bike Rams into Truck

Medchal: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in a road accident at Medchal in the early hours on Monday.

According to the sources, the accident happened when an over speeding motorbike came under a truck. Both the persons on the motorbike and another person crossing the road died on the spot.

The bike was trying to overtake the truck. It hit a man crossing the road and all the three were run over by the truck. The truck carrying iron rods was coming to Hyderabad from Medchal.

The deceased were identified as newly wed couple Sairaj and Sarika, native of Ramayampet. The couple were returning to Hyderabad. The other person, who was killed in the accident has been identified as Naveen Reddy, resident of Rampally in Siddipet district.

Police have registered the case and started the investigation. Visuals of the accident were recorded in CCTV cameras installed at the accident site.

Scary footage of the #Medchal accident. Three persons, including a women died in this horrific accident. Over speeding by the two wheeler seems to be the cause. Man crossing the road almost made it when he was hit. We need more pedestrian crossings. #RoadAccident #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/SadAT6QVy1 — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 12, 2022

