Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara 2022 Dates Announced

The dates for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Mahajatara, commonly referred to as Asia's largest tribal convention, have been set. The Mahajatara will be held from the 16th to the 19th of February in 2022.

The Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara is celebrated on the day of the Magha Shuddha full moon according to the tribal tradition.

These are the dates of the Maha Jatara to be held in 2022:

16 February 16 - Saralamma, Pagididraja and Govindaraja are taken to Gaddela.

February 17 - Goddess Sammakka is brought to Gaddela from Chilakalugutta.

February 18 - People presenting plants for Sammakka-Sarakka Ammavarla (Goddesses).

February 19 - Entrance to the forest, the end of the Maha Jatara.

On the other hand, Medaram priests have taken another crucial decision in view of the spread of coronavirus in Telangana. It has been announced that Medaram Ammavarla (Godesses) Darshans will be discontinued from May 1st to 15th this year (2021). The temple priests said that the decision was taken in the wake of a surge in corona cases in the state.

This is the most attended fair\Jatara in India after Kumbh Mela. It is estimated that over 2 crore devotees from different states will attend the Maha Jatara till the end. The historic fair is held in the dense forests of Medaram, a remote forest area of the Thadwai Zone, 44 km from the district headquarters of Mulugu.

However, the festival was declared a Telangana state festival in 2014 by the government. Apart from the districts of Telangana, devotees from Odisha, AP, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh also flock to this Maha Jatara.