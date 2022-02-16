Medaram Jatara: Helicopter Rides Costs, Other Details

Medaram Jatara started on February 16. Lakhs of devotees will visit Samakka Saralamma jatara. Telangana tourism department in collaboration with Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd., has launched Helicopter Service to the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

The service costs Rs. 19,999 for a round trip and it will be for about 20 minutes one way. The morning service starts at 9 AM from Hanamkonda and drop-off at the same place at 12.30 PM. In the afternoon, there is a 1.30 PM pick up and return at 5 PM. Only five seats are available per shift. An aerial view that takes about eight minutes will cost Rs.3,700 per head. The helicopter services will be available till February 20.

Helicopter charter services are also available from Karimnagar to Medaram and Hyderabad to Medaram; the cost of it is Rs. 75,000 per person whereas it is Rs. 1 lakh per person from Mahabubnagar to Medaram. For more details, people can call to this number - 98805-05905.

