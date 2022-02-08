Medaram Jatara 2022: Devotees Can Place Online Orders For Sammakka Sarakka Prasadam

Good news for the devotees who can't go to Sammakka Sarakka Jatara. Now devotees can order Samakka Saralamma prasadam online and the prasadam will be delivered at their doorsteps from February 12 to 22.

Sammakka Sarakka Jatara will be celebrated from February 16 to 19 at Medaram in the Mulugu district. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that devotees who want to offer jaggery to the goddesses, TRSTC would pick up the jaggery from devotees and will offer the same at Medaram and return it to devotees at their doorsteps.

Online booking can be done at Mee Seva centres or through TAPP FOLIO (can be downloaded from Playstore). Those who want to get the prasadam through posts, have to pay Rs 225 per pack. Each packet contains 200 grams of jaggery, turmeric, vermilion, and a photo of the goddesses.

Devotees must contact the nearest TSRTC parcel booking centre for the prasadam delivery through TSRTC. The TSRTC will charge for the service based on the distance between the devotee's address and Medaram. TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said in a statement that the corporation will transport up to five kgs of jaggery from devotees across the state. This service was launched to assist devotees who are unable to visit Medaram in person.

Prasadam packets would be arranged for customers in collaboration with the Endowments Department. Devotees will receive their packets at the same counter where they have booked their prasadam. For this service, Rs 400 will be charged for up to 200 km (i.e., from booking point to Medaram), and Rs 450 will be charged for distances greater than 200 km (i.e., from booking point to Medaram).

From February 11 to 17, devotees' jaggery will be collected at bus stops and transported to Medaram. Devotees can contact the TSRTC call centre 040-30102829 or 040-68153333 for further information.

Also Read: KTR Smells Conspiracy in BJP Eyeing Singareni Collieries Privatisation