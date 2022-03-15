Medak: Woman Burnt Alive After House Catches Fire

In a very tragic incident, a woman was burnt alive after a fire broke out in her house on Monday night. The incident took place on Monday night in Thimmanagar of Medak district.

The victims were identified as Paleboyina Mangamma (35), her husband Narsimhulu (42) and her son Ravi (14). Villagers rushed the spot but could recover only her charred body. Narismhulu and Ravi suffered 50 percent injuries and were rushed to the government hospital.

A case has been registered and police also started an investigation to know how the house caught the fire.

