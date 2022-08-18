Medak: Unidentified Miscreants Attack Four Lorry Drivers In Toopran

Four lorry drivers were attacked by some unidentified persons at Golden Dhaba in Toopran Mandal on NH-44 in the wee hours of Thursday. The miscreants attacked the lorry drivers with knives and have taken their cell phones, and lorry batteries. The victims were identified as Hymad Khan, MD Azharuddin, Nomal Khan and another person. Three lorry drivers have sustained knife injuries.

After the incident, the lorry drivers informed the police and the Toopran cops chased them. The burglars threw stones at the police, however, the cops managed to take two of them into custody. The names of the accused were Arjun Reddy and Srihari.

The injured lorry drivers have been shifted to the Toopran Government Hospital. Some of the lorry drivers who gathered at the hospital said that they were being attacked by burglars very frequently. Lorry tyres, batteries, fuel and other important things are being stolen from the drivers. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.