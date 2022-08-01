Medak: Two Teens Die After Drowning In KLIS Canal

In a very tragic incident, two teenagers of Arjun Thanda drowned in a canal of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project Scheme at Tujalpur village of Narasapur Mandal on Sunday. The dead were identified as Halavath Kishan (17) and Korra Rakesh (17).

According to police reports, the two teenagers along with their friends went to see the canal near the Kaleshwaram project as the canal was filled with water due to the recent rains. Halavath Kishan went into the canal and he drowned in it as he doesn’t know swimming and there was a heavy water flow. One of the friends of Kishan, Korra Rakesh who saw his friend drowning, immediately went into the canal to rescue him. Rakesh also drowned into the water as he also doesn’t know swimming. The remaining friends screamed for help and the elders of the village rushed to the spot and tried to save two people. Two bodies have been fished out and a case was filed.

