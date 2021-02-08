Medak MP's Entrepreneur Daughter In Forbes India Under 30 List

Kotta Keerthi Reddy, a 24 year old young entrepreneur from Telangana has been listed in the most prestigious Forbes India 30 Under-30 list. She is one amongst the 13 women featured in Forbes list this year. She is the daughter of Medak MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy. She completed her masters in Global Masters in Management from London School of Economics. She joined StaTwig, an Hyderabad-based cloud solutions provider for cold chain management and is the Chief Operating Officer(COO). She holds five per cent share in StaTwig.

The firm looks after the supply chain management of different products including COVID-19 vaccine supply across the world. Through blockchain technology, the stakeholders can have a fuller visibility of vaccines at various stages. Blockchain Technology is first developed to monitor the delivery of the Public Distribution System in Telangana. Keerthi said that it has been primarily tested in Jordan and Kazakhstan.

Speaking to a news portal, Keerthi said that she was inspired by her father. She said that after her masters in London, she had worked with Singapore-based supply chain company Qunicus. MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy's family owns a logistics company Soni Transportations in Hyderabad. Prabhakar Reddy said that he was so proud to have a daughter like Keerthi and wished that she would become one of the best entrepreneurs.