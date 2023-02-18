Medak: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has demanded justice for the family of a 35-year-old Mohammed Khadeer who died due to the alleged custodial torture in Medak. He succumbed to the injuries on Friday allegedly due to the torture in police custody.

MIM legislator Kausar Mohiuddin visited Medak and attended the funeral of Khadeer on Saturday morning. The MIM leader criticized the restrictions on Khadeer’s funeral and questioned if the deceased was a ‘naxalite or terrorist’. He also demanded the government to press murder charges against the three policemen involved in the case.

Khadeer was picked up by the police in Hyderabad on January 29 as the police suspected he was involved in a theft case and brought him to Medak. While undergoing treatment at a hospital in Medak, Khadeer alleged that he was picked up by the police believing that the thief looked like him.

Sir @KTRBRS @mahmoodalitrs @TelanganaDGP The person was illegally detained & tortured by the Medak police on suspicion that he was involved in a theft case. Which led to death of Khadeer. He died today in Hyd. This was his last statement on record. Requesting @TelanganaDGP to+ pic.twitter.com/Fv2TdOVcim — S.Q.Masood | مسعود (@SQMasood) February 17, 2023

He further said the police kept him in custody for five days and he was tortured despite telling them that he was innocent. The police released him on February 2 when was unable to move his hands, stand on his feet or even hold a pen. As Khadeer’s condition was not improving, the doctors at Medak hospital shifted him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. However, he died of injuries on Friday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

