Medak: Labourer Dies After Being Hit By Telangana Speaker's Convoy Car

MEDAK: A 50-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle belonging to the convoy of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kallakal when the Speaker was proceeding to Banswada in Manoharabad mandal from Hyderabad to participate in an official programme, sources said.

The deceased was identified as Narasimha Reddy who had migrated to Kallakal and was working as a labourer in an industry nearby. He was apparently crossing the road and was hit by the police vehicle in the Speaker's convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker's office said here.

The Police rushed the man to the area hospital but he had already died by then. They informed his family members. Meanwhile Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy expressed grief over the incident. A case was registered against the driver of the vehicle, police said.

Also Read: Jogulamba Gadwal Wall Collapse Kills Six of Family