Medak: Father Thrashes 3-Year-Old Daughter For Refusing Food, Mother Mute Spectator

A video of a man repeatedly flogging his daughter with a rope for refusing to have food went viral on all social media platforms. The man was identified as M Nagaraju, a municipal worker. In the video, one could see a man thrashing his daughter, and the mother of the girl was seen smiling. Nagaraju also lifted the toddler and slammed her on the ground. The video was shot secretly by his neighbour on Sunday.

Medak police registered a case on Monday under Section 324 of IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Police said that the girl didn't suffer any injuries. The accused fled from the home after knowing that a case has been registered against him. Police are trying to nab the accused.

A few days ago, a woman in Andhra Pradesh also recorded some of the videos wherein one could see her beating her eighteen months old child. She used to record the videos and the heartbreaking videos show a woman beating her child so hard and the baby started to bleed from the nose and mouth. She had recorded many videos on her mobile.