Medak: DGP Orders Probe into Alleged Custodial Torture

Taking a serious note on an alleged custodial death of a person in Medak, DGP of Telangana Anjani Kumar has ordered an investigation under the supervision of Senior police officer S Chandrashekhar Reddy.

"Regarding the Medak district incident, leading to death of a person in Gandhi Hospital, DGP has directed IG S Chandrasekher Reddy to give (sic) investigation to a senior officer of Kamareddy district. The IGP will supervise the investigation. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the concerned inspector and sub inspector," said official release from the DGP's office.

Medak CI Madhu, SI Rajasekhar and two constables who were linked to the allegations have been placed under suspension and were asked to report to the IG office.

Khadeer was picked up from Hyderabad by Medak town police on February 2 on the suspicion that he was involved in a chain snatching case, Medak police claimed. In a video posted on Twitter in the second week of February, Khadeer, who was then admitted in a government hospital in Medak, said cops had in fact picked him up from Yakutpura on January 29. "They told me that I had committed a theft. I denied it and they kept hitting me. They hit me with belts and sticks and hung me upside down. They rolled pestle on my hands and feet," he alleged.

Also Read: Medak: Man Accused of Theft Succumbs to Injuries Due to Alleged Custodial Torture, AIMIM Demands Justice