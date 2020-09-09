HYDERABAD: In a major and sensational catch, the sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Medak district Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh while he was receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs here on Wednesday. After Nagesh was caught red-handed, simultaneous raids were conducted on the residences of the high-ranking officer and his close family members. Nagesh happens to be the highest ranked government official to have landed in the ACB net in the recent history of the state.

Nagesh was caught while accepting Rs 40 lakhs as part of a larger bribe deal of a whopping Rs 1.12 crore. Interestingly, besides the tainted money, the ACB officials have also recovered some crucial audio tapes from the additional collector’s possession. Nagesh struck the entire deal for exchange of issuing a no objection certificate for 112 acres of land in Chippalturthi village of Narsapur mandal in the district.

Soon after the catch, teams of ACB officials carried out simultaneous raids at 12 places belonging to Nagesh and his close relatives in their bid to unearth the alleged disproportionate assets of the official. The raids were continuing till Wednesday evening.

The sensational graft episode comes close on the heels of the recent ACB raid on Nagaraju, the former tahasildar of Keesara. Several key documents of land dealings seized from Nagaraju’s possession have raised suspicions of his links with some influential persons including politicians.