MDR Yuvasena With BRS (TRS) Flexis In Jammu Kashmir

JAMMU KASHMIR: With BRS (TRS) chief KCR focusing on national politics, TRS has now become BRS. Due to this, supporters from all over the country are taking up various activities.

As part of that, state leader Devender Raju of Patancheru, Sangareddy District, members of the MDR Yuva Sena under the leadership of Prithviraj showed their support by displaying the BRS party flexi at the India-Pakistan border in Tang, the last village in the country in Kashmir. "At 17982 feet above sea level, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience!", said Pridhvi Raj.

The people here expressed their happiness by saying that the state of Telangana is prosperous under the leadership of BRS party and the chairmanship of Honorary Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. And on this occasion, they wished that the country would now develop through the BRS party and the schemes implemented by KCR.

