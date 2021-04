Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi carried out surprise inspections in Secunderabad on Monday morning. She visited various garbage dumping points and directed the sanitary workers to clear the garbage at regular intervals.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal Inspects Sanitation Status at Secunderabad Zone pic.twitter.com/WdYBu3Xqld — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) April 19, 2021

Telangana MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao had directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to make sure that the garbage is completely cleared in the city within four days. He also asked the officials to engage extra vehicles, dumpers, and tippers to remove the garbage.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also carried out inspections in Khairatabad and Charminar zones, on Sunday morning.