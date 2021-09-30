Maymy Genome, Zymo Donate 100K Covid Test Kits to Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: Mapmygenome India gave 100,000 COVID test kits to the Telangana Government. This is part of their partner Zymo Research’s initiative to donate 1 Million kits to India. The team is working with other state governments to facilitate the distribution in all major states in India. These kits include the new DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect™️ reagent and collection devices. With this kit, sample handling is safer and testing time is much lower.

The DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect™️ testing kit contains the DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect reagent with swab collection devices. The reagent safeguards viral RNA from degradation for safe, ambient temperature collection and transportation of samples without the need for nucleic acid extraction. Removing the nucleic acid extraction step reduces the time to get PCR test results. Compared against other reagents, DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect does not inhibit downstream RT-PCR.



“DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect™️ enables countries seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases to perform COVID-19 testing without extraction, therefore removing the barrier of limited extraction resources. It’s our way of providing humanitarian support to people in need,” said Dr. Marc Van Eden, Vice President of Business Development at Zymo Research. “We teamed up with Mapmygenome because of their ability to rapidly deploy and facilitate RT-PCR testing.”



Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome said, “Mapmygenome has always been at the forefront of the fight against COVID, in terms of testing and prevention. Our partnership with Zymo Research has had an important role to play in this journey. We are thrilled to be part of this next step in the fight against COVID. While many biotechnology and testing suppliers have tended to concentrate on their domestic testing efforts, we appreciate Zymo Research's global humanitarian effort to help eradicate COVID.”

About Zymo Research

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. “The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple” is their motto, which is reflected in all of their products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiome measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. For more information, visit www.zymoresearch.com.

About Mapmygenome

Mapmygenome®️ is India’s largest personal genomics company that encourages people to be proactive about their health. Mapmygenome offers personalized health solutions based on genetic tests that help people get to understand their genetic selves. By combining genetic health profiles, health history, and genetic counselling, Mapmygenome provides actionable steps for individuals to lead healthier lives.

Founded in 2013, Mapmygenome started as India’s pioneering Personal Genomics Company with a vision to “Touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030.” Mapmygenome’s teams at Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai comprise biotechnologists, statisticians, geneticists, bioinformaticians, and medical counsellors. Mapmygenome has analysed thousands of samples from all over India and various countries and has provided personalized genetic reports that have been used in early detection of disease and increased quality of life.

Mapmygenome was among the first private diagnostic labs to receive approval from Telangana State Government for COVID-19 testing. Their lab analyses samples for SARS-CoV-2 from walk-in customers, healthcare partners, home collections, and corporate clients. In November 2020, they launched a new NABL and ICMR approved COVID testing lab at Hyderabad International Airport.

For more information, visit www.mapmygenome.in.