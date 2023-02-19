WARANGAL: The Vande Bharat Express train service which has been receiving good responses across the Nation has received the highest footfall from the Warangal District of Telangana in its service between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

According to the official estimation rendered by the South-Central Railway (SCR), an average of 101 persons have boarded Vande Bharat Express daily from Warangal Station, while another 133 passengers got off the train daily at Warangal Station. SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain informed that over 2,400 passengers travelled from Secunderabad to Warangal during the last month while 704 passengers travelled from Warangal to Secunderabad.

The Vande Bharat Express train service was introduced on the 15th of last month and it runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam with four intermediate stations - Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry.