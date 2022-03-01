MAUD Levies Penatly Of Rs.10K Each On 4 HMDA Officials For Negligence

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar levied a penalty of Rs.10,000 each on four officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for negligence while performing duties.

The penalty was levied on three assistant planning officers and a Tahsildar after the Metropolitan Commissioner found that they failed to clear the files within the timeframe specified by the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS).

“The applications were pending for around 16 to 27 days. The penalty was imposed after careful examination. Another reason for levying penalty is to make sure such incidents are not repeated in future,” the HMDA said in a press release.

The TS-bPASS, a single integrated platform for processing multiple approvals required during land development and building construction through a self-certification system, was introduced by the Telangana state government. The main objective of TS-bPASS is to provide services within a certain time frame. Telangana is the first state in the country to offer such online services with no touchpoint.