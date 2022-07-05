MAUD Chief Secretary Hints at Developing Multi-level Car Parking Facility at Charminar
Hyderabad: If we go by the words of Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) then a multi-level car parking facility may come up in the vicinity of an iconic Charminar monument in the near future. The MA&UD Special Chief Secretary hinted that the Municipal Administration may take this project up soon.
Responding to a complaint about the parking woes near Charminar on Twitter, Arvind Kumar said the Telangana MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have directed the officials to look into the parking problems at the historic Charminar.
The MA&UD Special Chief Secretary tweeted that officials of the Municipal Administration have recently visited Tamil Nadu and studied the existing multi-level car parking facility in Coimbatore city and the department is “in the process of finalising the design and will take up shortly.”
Minister @KTRTRS and MP a janaab @asadowaisi saab have directed v recently that it should be taken up by @HMDA_Gov
Our team has visited Coimbatore to study a multi level car park done recently & are in the process of finalising the design & will take up shortly https://t.co/42AYvWdZlo
