Hyderabad: If we go by the words of Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) then a multi-level car parking facility may come up in the vicinity of an iconic Charminar monument in the near future. The MA&UD Special Chief Secretary hinted that the Municipal Administration may take this project up soon.

Responding to a complaint about the parking woes near Charminar on Twitter, Arvind Kumar said the Telangana MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have directed the officials to look into the parking problems at the historic Charminar.

The MA&UD Special Chief Secretary tweeted that officials of the Municipal Administration have recently visited Tamil Nadu and studied the existing multi-level car parking facility in Coimbatore city and the department is “in the process of finalising the design and will take up shortly.”