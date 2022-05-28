Massive Blaze Engulfs Green Bawarchi Hotel

A massive fire broke out in Green Bawarchi restaurant at Raidurg on Saturday morning. According to the reports, the fire broke out on the second floor of Imac Chamber, Raidurg.

After receiving the information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and the rescue operations are underway. By then fire had engulfed the second floor and thick smoke filled the building. Reports say that more than 20 people got stuck in the building. Green Bawarchi is on the second floor and some other IT firms are there on the third floor.

Fire officials are trying to douse the fire. It is said that most part of the second floor was badly damaged in the fire accident.

