Mass Recital of National Anthem Conducted Across Telangana, Traffic Heldup Briefly

Hyderabad: People across Telangana enthusiastically participated in the mass recital of the National Anthem Tuesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led the people of the state in the mass singing of the anthem.

At 11.30 am on Tuesday, the chief minister participated in the mass recital of the National Anthem held at the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru near Abids GPO Circle here on Tuesday. Large crowds gathered at several major junctions in Hyderabad city and sang the National Anthem together at the stroke of 11.30 AM.

Students from educational institutions joined KCR in singing the national anthem with one voice. The reciting of the National Anthem was part of the two-week Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam programmes being conducted by the state government.

The state government had earlier appealed to citizens across the state to stand wherever they are at exactly 11.30 am and sing the National Anthem. Elaborare arrangements were made at the traffic junctions both in urban and rural areas in the state to involve the public in singing the national anthem with one voice.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt due to mass singing of the national anthem for 10 minutes and the traffic signals turned red across the state leading to the traffic congestion at many places.

Even Hyderabad metro trains were stopped for a minute at 11.30 am and the National Anthem was played in the trains and at the metro stations. Passengers stood up in respect of the anthem in the trains.