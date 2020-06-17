HYDERABAD: The funeral of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was killed in the border clash between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night, will be held with state honours in Suryapet on Thursday morning.

Babu's wife and children arrived at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy have received Martyred soldier's family at the Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Colonel Babu's wife, children and other relatives were later taken to an Army Guesthouse in a special vehicle.

Babu's funeral will be held tomorrow, Jun 18 (Thursday) with state honours, CP Sajjanar said. The colonel's mortal remains will be brought from Leh in Ladakh to Hakimpet Airforce Station in Hyderabad on Wednesday at 4 PM by a special flight and from there they will be taken to his home town Suryapet.

Babu is the only son of Upender and Manjula and he is survived by wife Santoshi, daughter Abhigna (9) and son Anirudh (4).

Family memebers of Colonel said that Defence Ministry has communicated with officer’s wife Santoshi on Monday night, over the death of Colonel.

Babu was a Commanding Officer of the 16th battalion of Bihar Regiment, and was killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, Ladakh on Monday night.

Telangan Chief Minister Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed their deep condolences to the the family of Colonel.