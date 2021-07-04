Married Woman Commits Suicide With Paramour In Nalamalla Forests

In a very tragic incident, two lovers committed suicide. The incident took place in the forests of Nallamala, Padara mandal, Nagar Kurnool district. The deceased have been identified as Samantha and Suresh. According to the reports, Srinivasulu and Padma's daughter Samantha, a native of Talakondapalli mandal, Gutta Eppalapalli of Rangareddy district fell in love with Ayyanna and Lingamma's son Suresh of the same village. Parents opposed their marriage as they belong to separate castes. Eight years ago, Samantha got married to Satish of Secunderabad. The couple were blessed with two children. A few days ago, Samantha came to her mother's place and on June 24th, she eloped with Suresh. She took her second son along with her.

The husband of Samantha and other family members filed a complaint in the police station. On Saturday, Samantha and Suresh informed their family members that they were committing suicide. The family members immediately informed the police. The police traced the number through signals and they went to Nallamala forests in search of Samantha and Suresh. Police heard the cries of a small boy and went to that place where Samantha and Suresh were found dead. According to the police, both of them committed suicide by drinking poison.