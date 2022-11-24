Marri Shashidhar Reddy to Join BJP Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who recently resigned from the Congress, will formally be joining the BJP at an event organised at the party’s office in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Shahshidhar Reddy informed that he will be joining the party in the presence of the party national president J.P. Nadda.

He said that he was receiving feedback that after he had left Congress, the scope of others leaving the party had risen considerably.

“There are a lot of others from the state, who are inclined towards BJP, and may join in the coming days,” he added.

Also Read: TRS MLAs Poaching Case: High Court Directs SIT to Serve Notices to BL Santhosh Via Mail