Marredpally SI Nageshwar Rao Granted Bail In Kidnap, Rape Charges

Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, station house officer of Marredpally police station granted bail for raping a woman at gunpoint on the outskirts of the Hyderabad city case. He was supposed to produce two suretys each one lakh. He has to report to Police Station every day at 10 AM for 2 months.

In the month of July, he was suspended by Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand based on a complaint lodged by the woman. "In view of the rape and arms act registered against the SHO Marredpally K Nageshwar Rao in Vanasthalipuram police station and the report received from CP Rachakonda, he is suspended from service pending detailed enquiry and investigation,” a statement issued by the Hyderabad City Police read.

Vanasthalipuram police registered a case against Nageswara Rao under sections 452 (criminal trespass), 376(2) (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 448 (house-trespass) and 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 30 (punishment for contravention of license or rule) of Arms Act 1959.

