Maripeda SI Suspended After Woman Trainee Files Sexual Assault Complaint

A woman trainee Sub-Inspector of Police has filed a complaint with Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi on Tuesday alleging that Maripeda Sub Inspector P Srinivas Reddy has sexually harassed her on Monday night. In her complaint, she stated that the SI directed her to come to patrolling. Despite her request to spare her from the duty, he didn't listen to her and forced her to accompany him during the patrolling.

In her complaint with the CP, she had alleged that she was taken into a forest area in the vehicle and the SI attempted to molest her. She belongs to the 2020 batch and is from Kataram Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. She was alloted to the Warangal Police Commissionerate about 20 days ago. After the completion of her training, she was attached to Maripeda PS of Mahabubabad district by Warangal CP.

Maripeda SI P Srinivas Reddy of the 2014 batch, is from Yerrupalem Mandal of Khammam district. Mahabubabad district SP Koti Reddy issued orders suspending him with immediate effect. SP said that serious action would be taken against him after investigation. Reacting to the incident, SP said that, "I was quite occupied with work in connection with a smuggling case. She approached the CP directly."

Srinivas Reddy, who earlier worked at Kesamudram, Garla, and Matwada Police Stations in Warangal district is said to be a close relative of the wife of an SP rank level officer. Srinivas Reddy, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, received an award from the district SP on Tuesday morning.