Mariamma Lockup Death Case: Action Taken Against Woman SI

Telangana Chief Miniser K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a probe into the death of Mariamma, a Dalit woman who died in Addaguduru police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on June 18. KCR instructed officials to take necessary action against those responsible for the incident. He further added that the government is not going to tolerate this type of incident. Sub-inspector of police Mahesh and constables Raheed and Janaiah were already under suspension.

Now Chintakani SI Reddaboina Uma was attached to Khammam Police Commissionerate. DGP Mahender Reddy visited Chitankani, the hometown of Mariamma and met his son Uday Kiran.

According to the reports, the government is going to take strict action against a few other police officers. Telangana government is very serious on the Mariamma lockup death issue.

The victim Mariamma, who was working as a maid at a pastor's house in Addagudur was brought by the police after the pastor accused her of stealing Rs.2 lakh from his house. She died in the police station on June 18. According to the police, Mariamma collapsed in the police station and was rushed to a nearby private clinic and later to Area Hospital at Bhongir, where she was declared brought dead.