HYDERABAD: Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police in Kumaram Bheem District in Telangana on Saturday.

When the police, including special force Greyhounds, were combing the forests around Kadamba village in the district, which borders Maharashtra, the Maoists were killed. On a tip-off, the police parties were conducting searches in the forest area when a group of Maoists opened fire and the police returned fire in retaliation, following which they fled the area.

Police officials said that forces were on the look out of the escaped Maoists throughout the night and on Sunday morning, they found two bodies. According to Kumaram Bheem In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana, one of the deceased has been identified.

The police found two weapons and some Maoist literature with the slain ultras.

Earlier this month, three Maoists were killed in similar "exchange of fire" with police in two different incidents in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district that borders Chhattisgarh.