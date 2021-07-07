MANUU pays rich tributes to Dilip Kumar

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University paid rich tributes to the legendary film actor Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) who passed away this morning, for playing an unforgettable role in popularizing Urdu language.

In recognition of Dilip Kumar's services for promoting Urdu language and culture, MANUU conferred an honorary doctorate on him in 2009 at its third convocation. On the occasion, the Citation by the University said “The magic of the personality of Dilip Kumar, the elegance in his speech, the suavity in his accent, in reality owe a great deal to the Urdu language and Urdu culture. The Urdu language has refined and developed the personality of Dilip Kumar which made him the most radiant and luminous star of Indian film industry. He is the connoisseur of the Urdu language and literature. His interest is extremely chaste and pure and reading exceptionally wide”.

Dilip Kumar could not attend the convocation due to ill health but he thanked MANUU for the honor given to him by sending a beautiful handwritten message in Urdu. In his message which was read out during the convocation as his acceptance speech, Dilip Kumar expressed his immense love for the Urdu language and quoted several stanzas from Josh Malihabadi's famous poem "Urdu Zaban".

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice Chancellor I/c in his condolence message described Dilip Kumar as a torch bearer of Urdu language and culture and said the effect of his magical personality was not confined to films only. A personality like Dilip Kumar transcends generations and geographical boundaries. His demise is an irreparable loss not only to the Indian film industry but also to the Urdu language and culture.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

In his condolence message, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c described Dilip Kumar as a legendary actor and an extraordinary personality. Whoever met him got impressed by his humility and love. His acting has inspired many Bollywood actors to work in films. Dilip Kumar was a true lover of Urdu language and when he spoke Urdu, the sweetness of the language would increase even more. Prof. Rahmatullah and Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui also extended their heartfelt condolences to late actor’s wife Ms. Saira Bano.