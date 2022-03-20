MANUU Held Rock Walk In The Rocky Campus

The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKS-CDS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Society to Save Rocks, Hyderabad jointly organized ‘Rock Walk’ in MANUU Campus today to bring awareness among the students of MANUU about the rich rock formations in the campus which have been declared notified heritage rocks. These rocks also formed natural ponds and also home to a variety of flora and fauna that need to be protected for posterity.



Speaking to the students Prof. Fatima Ali Khan, President, Society to Save Rocks and Ms. Frauke Quader, Secretary, Society to Save Rocks and the team from the Society said the aim of the walk is to preserve and protect the spectacular ancient granite formations of the Deccan Plateau. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, while speaking on the occasion encouraged the Society for conducting such activities among the student community.



The walk was followed by lectures on the geological diversity of the Deccan and the rich rock legacy of the region by Prof. A.C. Narayana (Dept. of Geology, University of Hyderabad), Ms. Kobita Dass Kolli (Botanist), Prof. Praveen Raj Saxena (Dept. of Geochemistry, Osmania University).

The walk was coordinated by Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Professor, and Dr. A. Subash, Assistant Professor, H.K.Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, MANUU. A large number of MANUU students and enthusiasts from the city participated.