MANUU to Conduct Job Fair for Differently Abled Persons

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Youth4 Jobs Foundation is conducting a one day Job Fair for differently abled candidates on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM at MANUU sports complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

According to Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Incharge, Training and Placement Cell, present and passed out students of MANUU as well as candidates from outside University can register themself using the link https://forms.gle/L31XfyAgekuWJ3ED9 and avail this opportunity.

The eligibility & other details are available on university website www.manuu.edu.in. For details contact MANUU at 9848171044, 9502299914 and Youth4Jobs Foundation at 733063771, 7032777492.