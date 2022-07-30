Manugode Bypoll is Certain, Says MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, until now a strong Congress man having served as MP, MLA and MLC, is extremely keen on switching loyalties to the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy reportedly denied Congress Leadership invitation to come to Delhi for talks. He made it clear that his resignation and by-election in Munugode.

Speaking to media persons after meeting senior leader Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary Vamshichand Reddy on Saturday, Rajagopal Reddy said, there will be a by poll in Munugode constituency and the verdict should be the beginning of a change in Telangana. Rajagopal Reddy further added that he would be waging a war against KCR. The decision on my future course will be taken in 15 days,Reddy said.

He also accused KCR of deliberately ignoring the development of Munugode ever since he was elected. He alleged that the government was deliberately not completing the SLBC and Brahmana Vellamla projects.

Meanwhile, Reddy said that he will be touring the constituency from tomorrow, July 31.

