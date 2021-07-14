Manickam Tagore Asks Kaushik Reddy To Apologise For Bribe Remarks

A day after Padi Kaushik Reddy's resignation from the Congress party, he was served a notice by Congress party Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Tuesday. After an audio clip surfaced online, Padi Kaushik Reddy who was the incharge of by-election bound Huzurabad assembly constituency was also sent a show cause notice seeking an explanation on the audio tape.

Padi Kaushik Reddy made strong comments on TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy and Congress incharge Manickam Tagore. In a press meet, Padi Kaushik Reddy said that, Revanth Reddy is ruining the party and he would definitely put the party at the feet of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. He further added that, "Is it not true that Revanth gave Rs 50 crore to become PCC president to Manickam Tagore who comes from Delhi."

Manickam tweeted "My legal team sent Notices to Chandrasekar Garu’s followers. It's a Criminal Defamation notice. After a week of apology I will register a criminal case against the offender at Madurai. Let them pray to Meenakshi Amman for good sense."

An unconditional apology had been sought from Padi Kaushik Reddy in relation to the allegation within a period of 7 days, failing which, a defamation suit worth crore, as per Manickam Tagore's notice, will be filed.

On the other hand, senior Congress leaders were also unhappy with Padi Kaushik Reddy's comments. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka also criticised Kaushik Reddy and condemned the latter's remarks on TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy.