Mandatory Internship for Indian MBBS Graduates From Ukraine

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, has stated that medical students who completed their MBBS at Ukrainian universities before June 2022 would be asked to complete a two-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI). The Union Health Minister stated that the students had to make up for the clinical training that was missed at the foreign institute due to Covid-19 or the Russia-Ukraine war in a written response to Zaheerabad MP BB Patil's question about the future of medical students who returned from Ukraine due to the conflict. They would become acquainted with medical practise in India over the two years of the internship. These students would only be qualified for registration after passing the CRMI, said Mandaviya.

The Union Minister stated that there was no provision for medical students to be transferred from international to Indian medical institutions in the middle of their studies. Mandaviya claimed they had granted a no-objection notice to Ukraine's academic mobility programme to help returnee medical students.