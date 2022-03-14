Mancherial: VRA Murdered In Kannepalli Mandal Tahsildar Office

A village revenue assistant (VRA) was brutally murdered by some unidentified persons. The incident took place when he was in the Kannepalli Mandal Tahsildar's office on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Durgam Bapu (50), who was working as a VRA of Kothapalli village in Kannepalli Mandal. According to Kannepalli Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, the dead body of Durgam Bapu was found in a pool of blood in the Tahsildar'ss office. Some unidentified persons of Kothapalli village are suspected to have murdered him on Sunday night. The deceased was in the office on Sunday night as he was assigned to secure the revenue records.

Thandur Inspector K Babu Rao inspected the scene of the crime and clues teams also gathered pieces of evidence. He said that they are investigating in all the angles to know the exact cause of the murder. He is survived by a wife and four daughters and a son. Ammakka, the wife of Bapu, filed a complaint with the local police, and a case was registered.

