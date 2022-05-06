Mancherial: RTC Bus Hits Autorickshaw, 2 Killed, 3 Sustained Injuries

In a very tragic incident, two persons were killed and three injured when an RTC bus hit an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place on Thursday on the outskirts of Gullakota village Luxettipet town.

The deceased were identified as Kalva Venkatesh, a lab technician from Kalamadugu village in Jannaram Mandal and Chippakurthi Lachanna of Rapalli village in Luxettipet Mandal.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar said that Venkatesh and Lachanna died on the spot when the bus dashed the auto-rickshaw. The three other women - Kasarapu Amani, Anusha, and another woman belonging to Luxettipet - suffered severe injuries. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mancherial. The condition of one of the women is said to be serious.

The RTC bus was proceeding to Mancherial from Karimnagar, while the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Luxettipet at the time of the accident. The dead bodies have been shifted to the local government hospital. Mancherial ACP B Tirupati Reddy inspected the spot. A case was registered based on a complaint and the investigation is underway.

