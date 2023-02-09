Mancherial Municipal Commissioner Held for Abetment of Suicide

Mancherial Municipal commissioner Nallamala Bala Krishna was arrested for their alleged role in the suicide of his wife Jyothi.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector N Sugunakar said that Bala Krishna, his mother Kannamma, brother Harikrishna, sister Krishna Kumari, aunt Laxmi and relative Jyothi were taken into custody. He stated that they would be produced before court by evening.

Earlier, Jyothi’s mother Jayamma lodged a complaint against Bala Krishna and five others. Based on her complaint, a case was booked against the six persons under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498 A (Domestic violence) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations were taken up. Mobile phones of both Bala Krishna and Jyothi were seized.

Jyothi (32) was found hanging in her bedroom at an apartment in Aditya Enclave Colony in Mancherial on Tuesday afternoon.

