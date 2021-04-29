Mancherial Hospitals Flooded With Covid Patients from Maharashtra

Patients from neighboring state Maharashtra have been flocking Mancherial hospitals seeking better medical care. With the virus spreading like wildfire as many people fail to comply with covid protocols.

In Maharashtra, the Covid positive cases have been raging daily, so hundreds of border families rely on Mancherial's private clinics.

A native of Janmabhoomi Nagar told an English daily, "Family members and relatives of the patients are not following precautions to control the spread of the virus. They do not wear masks, nor maintain physical distance. I feel their negligence is one of the factors that has contributed to the unprecedented surge in positive cases in the town "

Locals have asked the authorities to strictly implement the Covid-19 protocol to control the increasing number of Maharashtra patients visiting the hospitals. They are concerned that their carelessness would result in a significant increase in Covid cases in the town.