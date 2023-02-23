Mancherial Hospital Witnesses a Wedding with a Difference

Mancherial: The couple might not have thought that they would have a wedding with a difference. It was neither a traditional wedding nor a court marriage.

It may be hard to believe but the wedding was solemnised in a hospital in Mancherial and the bride and groom exchanged their garlands on a hospital bed and their wedding vows were witnessed by a few family members and doctors and nurses.

The wedding of Thirupathi and Shailaja was scheduled to be solemnised on Thursday. As the bride Shailaja suddenly fell sick on Wednesday and she was rushed to a private hospital where she underwent a minor surgery.

As the families of both the groom and bride were still coming to terms, the groom Thirupathi walked in the hospital with garlands and a mangalsutra in his hands. The bride, who is under observation, and her family were taken by surprise when they saw Thirupathi coming prepared to the hospital on his wedding day.

However, no one stopped the groom from tying the nuptial knot with Shailaja as she readily complied. The newly wedded couple happily posed for the camera. Later, Thirupathi told media persons that he did not want to miss the ‘muhurat’ fixed by the priests for his wedding and he was not ready to postpone the ceremony either.

