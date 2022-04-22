Mancherial: Grade 10 Govt School Student's Beer Party Pics From Hostel Go Viral

Pictures of class 10 students drinking beer at a government-run residential school are going viral. The incident took place at a BC boys residential school in Dandepally of Mancherial district, Telangana. In the pictures, one could see boys drinking beer with the food. According to the reports, the class 10 students wanted to organize a farewell party at the hostel and it was organized on April 17. It is said that the liquor was supplied to the students in the hostel from outside.

The students had taken chicken biryani prepared in the mess of the hostel into their rooms and brought liquor from outside. The incident came to light when some of the students shared their pictures with their friends. The pictures went viral on social media and some of the users tagged the District Collector and other officials.

District BC Welfare Officer Khawaja Nazim Ali Afsar ordered an inquiry. BC Development Officer D Bhagyawathi visited the hostel on April 20 and said that appropriate action would be taken against the warden.

