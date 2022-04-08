Mancherial Girl Ends Life Over WhatsApp Status, Deets Inside

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after her neighbour used her photograph in his WhatsApp status. The incident took place in Achalapuram Panchayathi, Komugudem village of Thandur Mandal on Thursday night.

Gandham Latha (17 years old) ended her life by taking poison after she found that her neighbour Akkepally Ajay kept her pic along with him as his WhatsApp status. The parents of the girl told Ajay to remove the WhatsApp status but he refused to do so. Latha went to her village for Ugadi. It is said that girl got depressed after knowing that her photo was on Ajay's WhatsApp status. She consumed poison and committed suicide. The parents who noticed her rushed her to a hospital in Bellampalli. But the doctors declared her brought dead. Thandur SI Kiran Kumar filed a case and is investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death.

